Mobility hackathon picks six projects to address existing challenges

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The mobility hackathon organised by India and Sweden has picked six projects to address existing challenges including safe transport and emissions in traffic.

The virtual award ceremony of 'Sweden-India Mobility Hackathon: Changing the way we move!', which was held from February 26 to 28, was conducted on Wednesday. It was attended by Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari among others.

According to an official statement, over 500 participants-- students, entrepreneurs, innovation enthusiasts, developers, designers, creative professionals, and mobility experts--from across Sweden and India worked closely with more than 76 mentors to develop solutions to the future challenges of sustainable mobility.

The winning teams will be getting an opportunity to partner with major Swedish and Indian companies to further develop their ideas and implement the solutions, the statement noted.



The awards for six categories were for pre-determined challenges such as lethal accidents in traffic, safe transport, sustainable transport, emissions from the traffic sector, infrastructure for connected vehicle, and sustainable logistics, the statement added.

During the event, Gadkari said, "It gives immense pleasure to send the message on the occasion of the event Sweden India Mobility Hackathon changing the way we move organized by the Swedish institute."

He further said that mobility hackathon is an innovative initiative reflecting "how Sweden and India can continue to work together and collaborate not just at a government level but with a broad range of stakeholders".

Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India, said: "I would like to thank the Swedish Institute, all our partners and the participants for making the Sweden-India Mobility Hackathon a resounding success! The Hack provides an opportunity for creative and innovative young people to take the lead and find solutions to one of greatest challenges of today and tomorrow."

"I am honoured that Minister Gadkari, a friend of Sweden, and a strong proponent of road safety and sustainable transportation is present to encourage the winners of today's Hakathon!" Klas Molin added. (ANI)

