Modi, Abe meet ahead of G20, Japanese PM's India visit announced

Osako [Japan], June 27 (ANI): Speaking at the Indo-Japanese delegation meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on storming back to power and also announced his visit to India later this year.

"Indo Japanese relationship has the greatest potential in the world. We must work hand in hand to bring the level to high dimension. Next time it is my turn to visit India and I am looking forward to it," Abe said, seated in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India also confirmed Abe's upcoming visit.

"Expanding the strategic template of our relationship. PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @AbeShinzo ahead of the #G20Summit. Discussed broad range of topics of mutual interest. PM said that he was looking forward to visit of PM Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit, " tweeted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Modi, flanked by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA), President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Japan in October.

"I am pleased that our President [Kovind] will visit Japan for the coronation of the majesty [Emperor Naruhito] in the month of October, " the Prime Minister said.

Modi also congratulated Japan for entering into the new era of Reiwa

He is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the G-20 Summit, centred around the theme "Human-Centred Future Society"

As it was the first meeting of the two leaders after Modi's re-election, Abe congratulated Modi for his "overwhelming win" in the recent national elections.

"Once again I would like to offer my hearty congratulations to you for an overwhelming win in elections," Abe remarked.

Modi is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings, including the ones with France, Indonesia, US, and Turkey, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

India, Russia, and China are also expected to hold a trilateral meeting (RIC). The Prime Minister will also be meeting leaders of BRICS countries.

Besides India and the host Japan, other participants are the US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. (ANI)

