Modi embarks on 2-day visit for SCO summit

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:31 IST

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
India will hold bilateral meetings with Russia and China on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Bishkek.
The bilaterals will take place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek to attend the meeting of Council of Heads of State (CHS) of SCO from June 13 to 14.

India would also hold a meeting with host nation Kyrgyzstan on June 14.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be attending the summit. This will be the first time two leaders will come face to face after months of tensions between the two countries, which began with February 14 Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in which at least 40 jawans were killed. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit -- Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
On February 26, India launched an air strike on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, in response to the barbaric terror attack in Pulwama.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force planes had to attack Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a dogfight. A MiG 21 aircraft flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had shot down an F16 fighter plane of Pakistan during the aerial confrontation.
However, there would be no talks between Modi and Khan. This comes despite the Pakistan Prime Minister writing a letter to his Indian counterpart, Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.
Moreover, India recently announced that Modi will not take the Pakistani air space for flying to the SCO summit in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and instead will fly by the circuitous route through Oman and Iran.
In 2017, India and Pakistan became full members of the SCO.
Founded in 2001, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Ujbekistan are the founding members of the organisation. (ANI)

