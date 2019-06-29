Prime Minister Narendra Modi while boarding plane for India on Saturday in Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while boarding plane for India on Saturday in Japan

Modi emplanes for New Delhi after G-20 Summit

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:28 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday after participating in the 14th G-20 Summit in Osaka and a string of bilateral engagements with various leaders held on the sidelines of the event.
"PM @narendramodi leaves for Delhi after the #G20 Summit in Osaka, where he took part in a series of Summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings," PMO India tweeted.


During his three-day visit, Modi held nine bilateral engagements and three multilateral meetings. However, his meeting with US President Donald Trump became the highlight of his visit.
In the first meeting held after Modi's re-election, the two leaders agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade.
"The Prime Minister did mention in particular that we have taken some action after the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) was revoked. That was something which already happened and now we should look forward and see how we can resolve these issues. President Trump welcomed this idea," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said after the Modi-Trump meet.
"I'll assure you we'll become great friends. We have never been so close. You (Modi) indeed had a great election victory. You have done a great job. We'll work together in many ways including the military," Trump had said during the bilateral meeting.
On trade relations with India, Trump had said, "We'll be doing great with India. India is doing good. Everybody wants to be a part of America's economy."
Besides taking part in G-20 interventions, he also had five pull-side meetings with Vietnam, the World Bank president David Malpas, Singapore Prime Minister Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera.
Modi took up the issue of terrorism and corruption with all aggression during 14th G-20 Summit here. He urged the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".
Calling terrorism the "biggest threat to humanity", Modi said, "Not only does it claim the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism." (ANI)

