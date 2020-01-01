Modi extends New Year greeting to Maldivian President

Male [Maldives], Jan 01 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic call with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and conveyed him and people of Maldives good wishes for 2020.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had a telephonic conversation with President (Ibrahim Mohamed Solih). Conveyed good wishes for 2020 to him and the people of Maldives," tweeted India in the Maldives.

Earlier, Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli and exchanged new year's greetings.

Both leaders expressed confidence that 2020 will prove to be successful in "elevating bilateral ties" between the two neighbours. (ANI)

