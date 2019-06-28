Modi holds trilateral meeting with Trump, Abe in Osaka

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of 14th G20 Summit.

"Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Modi thanked the US President for his congratulatory notes.

Prime Minister noted that India's first-ever trilateral summit with Japan and the United States of America took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he had coined the term "JAI" (Japan-America-India) for the partnership between the three countries aimed at promoting peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"'JAI' means 'victory'. We met earlier in Argentina and we are meeting here once again. Our forum has got a new momentum. I believe we'll hold positive discussions on various topics, including the Indo-Pacific because we have common interests there. We will work to ensure peace and stability in our democracies," Modi said.

Besides India and host Japan, US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to participate in 2019 G20 Summit that is going to start here today. (ANI)