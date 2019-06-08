Modi in Maldives: PM accorded ceremonial welcome at Republic Square

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a ceremonial welcome at Republic Square in Male on his arrival to the island nation as part of his first bilateral visit following his re-election.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was also present during the ceremony.

The delegation-level talks between the two countries are currently underway. The two leaders are expected to exchange agreements and remote inaugurate projects following the bilateral.

Modi is also scheduled to meet with Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem at around 6:00 (local time) and speaker of the Majlis (Maldivian Parliament) Mohamed Nasheed at around 6:30 pm (local time).

The key highlight of the visit will be Modi's address to the Majlis at around 6:45 pm (local time).

"PM Modi's official visit to the Maldives, especially his address at the Parliament signifies the importance that the Maldives attaches with India. It reflects the good relationship between the two countries," said Hassan Ziyau, the media director of the Majlis.

"I am sure, PM's visit would further strengthen the existing relation between India and the Maldives. The Speaker of the Parliament, former President Mohamed Nasheed and the members of the parliament are ready to welcome PM Modi and his delegation to the People's Majlis," he added.

Last Month, the Maldivian Parliament unanimously passed a resolution for inviting Modi to address the House during his visit.

The Indian Prime Minister was received at Male airport earlier today by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. The visit holds significance as Maldives is the only South Asian country that Modi had not visited during his first term.

Taking to Twitter after receiving PM Modi, Shahid said that this "momentous visit" would elevate the Indian-Maldivian relationship to new heights.

"Great Honour to receive PM Shri @narendramodi at Velana International Airport on his first State Visit overseas after taking oath for a second term. No doubt, this will be a momentous visit that would elevate #Maldives #India relationship to new heights."

Modi had earlier visited the island nation in November last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who assumed office after defeating Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.

Modi will also be visiting Sri Lanka on June 9 at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena, the first visit of a foreign leader following the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 250 people on April 21. (ANI)

