PM Narendra Modi addressing at the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Bishkek on Friday.
PM Narendra Modi addressing at the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Bishkek on Friday.

Modi invites Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.
"The country offers a skilled workforce, ease of doing business and double taxation avoidance besides excellent connectivity for trade and investment to prosper. I welcome Kyrgyzstan businesses to invest with our Indian businesses and you are always welcome to India," he said after jointly inaugurating the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.
Modi said that while the two countries share close cultural and economic ties, it is more important to boost relations in the key areas including trade and investment.
"It is clear that currently our trade and economic cooperation is lower than the possibilities. Therefore, the need for a business forum has come at the right time," the Prime Minister said.
"Growth in economic status and advancement in technology in India are the prominent reasons for development across the globe. Besides, youth and innovators of India will play a significant role in the attainment of India's goal of five trillion dollars," Modi added.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, besides holding bilateral meetings with several leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
The Prime Minister underlined that there are three catalysts for boosting trade and economy -- conducive atmosphere, connectivity and business-to-business.
Modi said that both India and Central Asian countries should focus on enhancing connectivity. "Chabahar Port has emerged as a new way for connection between India and Kyrgyzstan," he added.
He said that Kyrgyzstan is renowned for organic products, mountain honey, walnuts, dairy products, textiles, railways, hydropower and mineral tourism and India wants to seek cooperation in these sectors.
The Prime Minister informed that in order to boost business-to-business between India and Central Asia, a 'Namaskar Eurasia' trade fair will be organised in Bishkek this year.
The trade between the two countries was USD 24.98 million in 2016-17. India's exports to Kyrgyzstan was USD 22.66 million whereas Kyrgyz exports to India was USD 2.32 million.
Apparel and clothing, leather goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and tea are some of the important items that India exports to Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyz exports to India consist of raw hides, metalliferous ores and metal scrap. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:32 IST

SCO Summit: India-Iran meeting shelved over scheduling issues

Bishkek [Kygyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): The meeting on Friday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) summit here was cancelled due to "scheduling issues," as per sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:57 IST

'Chinese' cyber spy group targeting key players in Belt and Road...

California [USA], Jun 14 (ANI): A Chinese cyberespionage group is believed to be targeting key countries for China's Belt and Road Initiative, reveals a report by FireEye, an American cybersecurity company.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:48 IST

India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral on SCO sidelines

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Shortly after jointly inaugurating the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, the leaders of the two nations held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:31 IST

14 decisions signed at SCO summit, Russia to host next meet

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Fourteen agreements, including those on cooperation in sports, healthcare and environment, were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:40 IST

Assange supporters gather outside London court ahead of hearing

London [UK], Jun 14 (ANI): Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday gathered outside the Magistrates' Court in London ahead of his hearing on the possible extradition to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:34 IST

India permits Pakistan to re-export dried dates

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 14 (ANI): Indian customs permitted Pakistan to re-export the dried date shipments, which were stuck at the Attari border check post ever since the trade activities between the two neighbours were virtually halted following the Pulwama attack.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Nations backing terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said countries that support and finance terrorism must be held accountable, while the world should come together to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:48 IST

SCO Summit: PM Modi to meet Iranian President

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Friday, amid mounting tension in the Persian Gulf.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:41 IST

Kyrgyz President hosts lavish dinner for SCO leaders, special...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek relished a lavish Kyrgyz dinner hosted by country's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:32 IST

Amid frosty ties, Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences, amid spiralling tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:29 IST

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

Bishkek [kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan yet again broke the diplomatic protocol, this time at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:48 IST

Sarah Sanders a 'battle-tested warrior': Kellyanne Conway

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Soon after the US President Donald Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will step down as White House spokesperson, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway praised Sanders by calling her a "battle-tested warrior".

Read More
iocl