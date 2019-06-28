Modi meets MBS, Moon Jae-in on margins of G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on various issues like investment, energy security, and counter-terrorism.

Modi met India's "invaluable strategic partner" on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit.

"An invaluable strategic partner... PM @narendramodi met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on the margins of the #G20. Discussed deepening cooperation in trade & investment, energy security, counter-terrorism, among other areas," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar.



Modi is on a three-day visit to Osaka to attend the Summit.

He also held a bilateral meeting with President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in.

"A natural partnership strengthened by historical ties. On the margins of #G20 Summit PM @narendramodi had a good meeting with President of Republic of Korea, @moonriver365. Expressed mutual desire to synergize our Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy," tweeted Kumar

Modi and Moon agreed to step up efforts for synergy between their key diplomatic strategies aimed at broadening partnerships with more countries in Asia, reported Yonhap News Agency. (ANI)