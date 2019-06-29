Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Modi meets Morrison on G-20 sidelines, discusses Indo-Pacific

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:39 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific.
"Had a wonderful meeting with PM @ScottMorrisonMP. The deliberations today will add vigour to India-Australia ties and lead to new areas of bilateral cooperation," tweeted Modi after the meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit.


The discussion took place on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence and maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific.
"Last engagement at the #G20Summit PM @narendramodi & Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP
met on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Good discussion on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence & maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific," tweeted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
This is a fourth and the last engagement of the Modi on the third day of his visit to Osaka, Japan.
Earlier in the day, he met Indonesian president Joko Widodo, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Modi also held three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera.
Modi and Widodo decided to increase the trade between the two countries to USD 50 billion by 2025.
"There is a trade target which has been set up between the two countries to be achieved by 2025," said Ravesh Kumar.
The two leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investment, defence, maritime, space and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision.
With the Brazil president, Modi discussed New Delhi and Brasilia bilateral relationship, especially cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and biofuels in the context of climate change.
Modi also met The Turkey President and held a discussion on trade and investment, defence, Counter-terrorism, IT and civil aviation.
The Prime Minister also took part in a special session on empowerment of women at G-20 Summit.
"At the #G20 Summit in Osaka, took part in a special session on empowerment of women.
The session witnessed an in-depth dialogue on how to further women empowerment and work towards gender equality," tweeted Modi. (ANI )

