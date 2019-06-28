Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday
Modi, Merkel meet on G-20 sidelines, discuss various issues

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:54 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of G-20 Summit and discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cybersecurity, railway modernisation and skill development.
"Further enriching a cherished friendship. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Merkel of #Germany on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cybersecurity, railway modernisation & skill development," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar.

Modi is on a three-day visit to Japan to attend the 14th edition of G-20 Summit.
After reaching Japan, Modi has held a string of bilateral meetings, and a US, Japan and India trilateral meeting.
Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in.
He also participated in the BRICS leaders informal meeting. (ANI)

