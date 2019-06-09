Prime Minister Narendra Modi planting a sapling at the President's Secretariat in Colombo on Sunday (Photo/ANI)
Modi plants sapling at President's Secretariat in Colombo

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:45 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter terror attacks, planted a sapling at the President's Secretariat here on Sunday.
He was welcomed by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on his arrival at the Secretariat and accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.
Showing India's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, he had earlier visited the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade, which was one of the eight sites targeted by terrorists on April 21. At least 250 people lost their lives in the devastating attacks, while hundreds were wounded.
Modi is on the second leg of his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, the first overseas bilateral engagement by him after being sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term.
He is now slated to hold a working lunch with the President of Sri Lanka, after which he would be meeting with Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa, and a Tamil National Alliance (TNA) delegation.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had received Modi at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo upon his arrival on Sunday. (ANI)

