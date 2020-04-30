Modi thanks Trudeau for looking after Indians in Canada during COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and thanked him for looking after Indian nationals in Canada during coronavirus crisis.

"Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada during these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management," PM Modi tweeted.

With 1,543 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 29,435 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday

So far, the number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 934.

Meanwhile, Canada has reported over 49,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths. (ANI)