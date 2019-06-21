Modi to attend G20 summit in Japan

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 summit at Osaka in Japan from June 27 to June 29, announced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meet, announced MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

PM Modi is expected to hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 14th G20 summit.

"For the 6th time, PM Narendra Modi will be participating in the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29. Apart from participating at the Summit itself. PM will also have bilateral meetings. He will also participate in a few plurilateral meetings," said Raveesh Kumar.

Ever since G20 was formed, India has been actively participating in the meetings. Although there are no binding commitments in the G20, it sets the agenda for multilateral trade relations. The G20 members represent two-thirds of the world's people and 85 per cent of its economy.

India, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit,

Last year, Modi attended the G20 summit hosted by Argentina in its capital Buenos Aires. During his three day visit, he held several bilateral engagements, including meetings with Saudi Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping German Chancellor Angela and French President Emmanuel Macron

Formally known as "Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy", G-20 summit began in 1999.

Besides India, other participants are European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Republic of South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States of America. (ANI)

