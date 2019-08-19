Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Modi to pay 3-day visit to UAE, Bahrain from Aug 23

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain from August 23.
Modi will hold talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, an official release said on Monday.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian decoration of the UAE which was conferred on him in April in recognition of his distinguished leadership that gave a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.
The award, which is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it was awarded to Modi in the birth centenary year of Sheikh Zayed.
India and the UAE have close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by cultural, religious and economic linkages which, during the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE in August 2015, stood elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Modi last visited the UAE in February 2018 as the Chief Guest at the World Government Summit, while the Crown Prince came to India in February 2016 and then again in January 2017 as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
With a robust flow of bilateral investments and an annual bilateral trade of about USD 60 billion, the UAE is India's third-largest trade partner. It is also the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India.
A 3.3 million-strong Indian community in the UAE nourishes the vibrant people-to-people contacts between the two countries. The visit would further strengthen India's friendly bilateral ties with the UAE.
From the UAE, Modi will leave for Bahrain on August 24 for what would be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country. He will meet Bahrain's Prime Minister, Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The King of Bahrain, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, will be hosting a banquet dinner in honour of Modi. The Indian Prime Minister would also launch the renovation of Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama.
India enjoys close and friendly relations with Bahrain rooted in ancient trade and cultural links and people-to-people contacts. The ties have been strengthed through high-level visits between the two countries.
India-Bahrain bilateral trade has been on the rise for the last few years, reaching about USD 1.3 billion in 2018-19. About 3,50,000 Indian nationals, the largest expatriate community in Bahrain, have been contributing to the development of Bahrain.
The presence of over 3,000 Indian-owned/joint ventures in Bahrain indicates the intense economic engagement between the two countries. The visit will provide an opportunity to further cement India's mutually beneficial bilateral ties with Bahrain. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Nepal's 20 officials undergo customised training in India to...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as 20 Nepalese government officials have begun a customised six-day training course on 'Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism', the Indian embassy here informed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:00 IST

PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in France from Aug 25

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the French city of Biarritz on August 25 to attend the G-7 summit where India has been invited as a partner country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:35 IST

Taliban promotes training of fighters despite ongoing peace talks with US

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Taliban continues to promote the training of its fighters and attacks on Afghan and Coalition forces, even as the group inches closer to signing a peace deal with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa's term extended for 3 more years

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): The term of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been extended for another three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:54 IST

Afghanistan: Multiple blasts in Jalalabad injure 66

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:21 IST

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flight connecting Japan, Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 19 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention with its unique paint, as well as by improving its services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:15 IST

US attempts to seize oil tanker will have 'grave consequences': Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 19 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that attempts by the United States to seize recently freed Iranian oil tanker will have "grave consequences".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:03 IST

Lithuania: Vice Pres urges Indian community to strengthen ties...

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 19 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the Indian community in Lithuania to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:52 IST

JCB issues new credit card in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Although India has a fast-growing economy, the dominant method of payment is still cash, which makes the country an untapped market for the credit card companies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

How Singapore Firms are being Impacted by the stalled Amaravati Project

Singapore, Aug 19 (ANI): Mere seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Amaravati Welcome Gallery, it looks increasingly likely that the ostentatious state capital project could be scaled back dramatically.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:58 IST

Nangarhar: 16 wounded in multiple blasts

Nangarhar, [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 16 people suffered injuries in multiple blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Monday, provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:57 IST

New York witnesses spectacle of India's glorious cultural diversity

New York [US], Aug 19 (ANI): The spectacle of India's cultural diversity was witnessed on the streets of New York on Sunday when thousands of Indians living in the city and the vicinity showed up in full strength for the World's largest India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue here.

Read More
iocl