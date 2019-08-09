Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Modi to visit 'trusted friend' Bhutan on Aug 17

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to "trusted friend and neighbour" Bhutan from August 17, at the invitation of Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.
The visit reflects the high priority that New Delhi attaches to its relations with Thimphu, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
Modi's visit to Bhutan, very early in his second term, is in line with India's continued emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'. The Prime Minister had earlier visited the landlocked country in the Himalayas during his first term as Prime Minister.
During the visit, Modi is expected to receive audiences with Bhutan King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and hold talks with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering.
India and Bhutan share a special and time-tested partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect and reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links, the statement read.
The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provides an opportunity to the two sides to discuss ways to further strengthen and diversify the bilateral partnership, including economic and development co-operation, hydro-power co-operation, people-to-people-ties as well as share views on regional matters and other issues of mutual interest, it added.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a two-day official visit to Bhutan in June in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of his ministry.
During the visit, Jaishankar had met with Tshering and discussed ways to emphasise bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:49 IST

3 dead, 23 missing as bus plunges into Trishuli River in central Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 9 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 23 others went missing after a bus they were travelling in plunged into Trishuli River in Dhading district of central Nepal in the early hours of Friday.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:21 IST

Revered Buddhist leaders of Sri Lanka welcome creation of Ladakh as UT

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 9 (ANI): Two of the most revered Buddhist religious leaders of Sri Lanka have welcomed India's move to carve out Buddhist-majority Ladakh as a Union Territory, stating that it would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:42 IST

Pak FM Qureshi arrives in Beijing to hold deliberations on Kashmir

Beijing [China], Aug 9 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Friday morning. He is expected to hold meetings regarding the deliberations on the Kashmir issue.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:27 IST

Yemen's Houthis say they launched drone attack on Saudi Arabia's...

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 9 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels said that they attacked the control tower of Abha airport in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir on Thursday night, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:28 IST

Ex-nuclear negotiator of S Korea named envoy to US

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 9 (ANI): Lee Soo-hyuck of the ruling Democratic Party of South Korea, best known for his role in the six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear program, has been appointed as the country's' new ambassador to the United States.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:27 IST

UN concerned over restrictions in Kashmir, urges parties for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday reiterated its concerns over the latest restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, which, the organisation said, could "exacerbate the human rights situation in the region".

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:01 IST

Ahead of Eid, Pakistanis fear price rise of food essentials...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): People across Pakistan are fearing that the prices of all food items could skyrocket following the country's decision to suspend trade relations with India after the latter abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:29 IST

Ghotu Ram Meena is India's new envoy to Republic of Congo

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Ghotu Ram Meena has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:17 IST

US: Joseph Maguire named new acting national intelligence...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday appointed Joseph Maguire, current Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, as the new acting director of the National Intelligence.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:05 IST

Amid tensions, Pakistan FM departs for China

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi departed for the Chinese capital of Beijing on Friday morning, amid tensions in the region following the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 06:09 IST

After HK incident involving American diplomat, US says China a...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): The US on Thursday branded China a "thuggish regime," hours after Beijing issued a stern warning to American diplomats in Hong Kong to not interfere in the city's internal affairs.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 05:02 IST

UN Security Council President refuses to comment on Pak's letter...

New York [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): UN Security Council (UNSC) President Joanna Wronecka on Thursday refused to comment on Pakistan’s letter to the world body regarding abrogation of Article 370 by India that granted a spe

