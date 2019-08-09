Modi to visit 'trusted friend' Bhutan on Aug 17

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to "trusted friend and neighbour" Bhutan from August 17, at the invitation of Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

The visit reflects the high priority that New Delhi attaches to its relations with Thimphu, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Modi's visit to Bhutan, very early in his second term, is in line with India's continued emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'. The Prime Minister had earlier visited the landlocked country in the Himalayas during his first term as Prime Minister.

During the visit, Modi is expected to receive audiences with Bhutan King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and hold talks with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering.

India and Bhutan share a special and time-tested partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect and reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links, the statement read.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provides an opportunity to the two sides to discuss ways to further strengthen and diversify the bilateral partnership, including economic and development co-operation, hydro-power co-operation, people-to-people-ties as well as share views on regional matters and other issues of mutual interest, it added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a two-day official visit to Bhutan in June in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of his ministry.

During the visit, Jaishankar had met with Tshering and discussed ways to emphasise bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

