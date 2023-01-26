"Moment to honour impressive achievements of modern India", Australian PM extends greetings on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended greetings to Indians. In the message, Anthony Albanese called it a "moment" to honour the "rich culture and impressive achievements of modern India."

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell has shared Anthony Albanese's message on Twitter. In the message, Albanese said, "It's a chance for all those of Indian heritage, including Australia's diverse and vibrant diaspora communities, to unite around their shared love of India and their shared faith in its future."

Albanese further said, "It's also a reminder of everything our shared future holds, all that we have to look forward to as we continue to strengthen and deepen our ties."

Anthony Albanese stated that Australia's Day is also celebrated on January 26. Highlighting the importance of both nations celebrating the national days on a single day, he stated, "The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese stressed that India has made "extraordinary progress across more than seven decades of independence, and Australia gives thanks for the relationship between our nations. It enriches us all. I wish all those celebrating a happy Republic Day."

India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year, the country celebrates its 74th Republic Day today. This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Celebrations will begin with President Draupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag on the recently unveiled Kartavaya Path, formerly known as Rajpath. A grand parade will showcase a mix of the country's military strength and cultural diversity.

Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force along with other security forces will present a spectacular show in front of the nation as they march past the dais where the President along with other dignitaries will be taking the salute.

The President along with the nation witnesses India's military might. The President, who is the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, distributes Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra to the Bravehearts.

Republic Day commemorates the day on January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947. (ANI)