PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo)
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo)

Money laundering case: PPP to hold nationwide protests against Zardari's arrest

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:12 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 11 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is set to hold country-wide protests after former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.
The decision was made during the party's executive committee meeting that took place late on Monday. Speaking after the meet, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would "make the government an offer".
"Bring a people-friendly budget. I will support it. We have always taken democratic steps for the people. But you will bring a budget that is an enemy of the people ('awam dushman' budget). You are threatening my workers, my family, you arrested my father. If you bring such a budget, I will show you what a protest is," The Dawn quoted Bilawal as saying while attacking the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
Zardari's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) came hours after Islamabad High Court had rejected his application seeking an extension of the pre-arrest bail.
A 15-member team of the country's top anti-corruption body, accompanied by police personnel, arrested the PPP co-chairman from his residence in Islamabad.
Bilawal said that his party will bring judicial reform and raise human rights issues at every forum. "We are ready to take any step," he added.
A demonstration has been called on Tuesday at Karachi's Hassan Square to protest against Zardari's arrest, the PPP's media cell said.
"The PPP has decided to set up a contact committee and run a mass contact campaign, for which a schedule and process will be determined after consensus formation and engagement with leaders," Bilawal said.
Zardari, president of Pakistan from 2008 until 2013, and his sister Faryal Talpur have been found guilty of money laundering through fictitious accounts. The two now have the option of appealing the order in the Supreme Court.
The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs 4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account.
In January last year, the Federation Investigation Agency (FIA) began an inquiry when the State Bank of Pakistan's financial monitoring unit issued a "suspicious transaction report" on 10 bank accounts.
Transactions worth billions were made over the years when over 20 bogus accounts were opened at a private bank.
Bilawal alleged that he was not allowed to speak National Assembly, following his father's arrest and demanded the resignations of Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
"Three of the government members got the chance to speak but I was denied to speak in the house. I condemn the attitude of the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker. I demand that they resign from their posts because they are not impartial. They act like an extension of the government," he said.
The PPP chairperson asserted that his father had turned himself in as he wanted to exercise his right to a fair trial.
Slamming the Imran Khan-led government over its 'Naya Pakistan' vision, Bilawal said, "We have never hidden behind arrests or cases. What's the difference between this Naya (new) Pakistan and the Pakistan of retired General Pervez Musharraf or that of General Ayub Khan? People were silenced then and the same is happening now."
"When the government is selected and weak, it is scared of criticism -- whether the criticism is from me, Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz or Manzoor Pashteen," he was quoted as saying.
At least 32 people are under the FIA legal scanner for laundering money from fictitious accounts. Zardari, however, had denied such allegations.
Zardari spent time in jail in the 1990s and 2000s and was even nicknamed "Mr 10 per cent" for the commissions he allegedly received on government contracts. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:06 IST

Training programme organised for civil servants from Gambia

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A special training programme for senior civil servants from Gambia was organised on Monday at the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:09 IST

1 dead after helicopter crashes on roof of Manhattan building

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building at 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing a person, the New York Fire Department (FDNY) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:19 IST

India looks to resolve trade barriers with China as CSACF commences

Kunming [China], Jun 11 (ANI): As Yunan province is all set to host the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia has said that such forums can be helpful in removing the existing trade barriers between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:40 IST

India to get largest booths among South Asian countries in SSACEIF 2019

Kunming [China], Jun 10 (ANI): As the Kunming city of Yunan province in China gears up for the South and South Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) 2019, local authorities have expressed satisfaction over India's participation, and have allocated as many as 240 booths for the fair, which

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:09 IST

French Minister holds special session with Indian alumni

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Monday held a special session with Indian alumni of French institutions in the field of business administration, engineering and design visuals here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:29 IST

Mali: 95 killed in overnight attack on ethnic Dogan village

Bamako [Mali], Jun 10 (ANI): At least 95 people were killed in an overnight attack by unidentified gunmen in a village inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group in central Mali on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:58 IST

Malaysia has right not to extradite Zakir Naik: Prime Minister Mohamad

Melaka [Malaysia], June 10 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said his country has the right not to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, for similar reasons that Australia had turned down his country's request to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:17 IST

Kazakh's newly 'elected' President likely to visit India by...

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is all set to be new President of Kazakhstan, may visit India by the year-end, said country's Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:53 IST

Indian succumbs to stab wounds in Israel, 2 arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], Jun 10 (ANI): Two Indians have been arrested after they allegedly stabbed another Indian to death here on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:00 IST

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, was on Monday arrested in Islamabad over a money laundering case. The arrest by the country's top anti-corruption body came hours after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his application seeking an extension of th

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:56 IST

India hands over NPR 1.6 billion to Nepal for post-quake reconstruction

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 10 (ANI): India on Monday handed over NPR 1.6 billion as reimbursement of part payment of the first and second tranches of housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha, among the areas affected in the devastating 2015 earthquake.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:30 IST

Nazarbayev's successor wins Kazakh Presidential elections with...

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 10 (ANI): Interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also the chosen successor of former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, has won the snap Presidential elections with nearly 71 per cent of the votes, according to preliminary results shared by the country's election commission.

Read More
iocl