Mongolia adds 536 new COVID-19 cases

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday confirmed 536 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 378,066.



Meanwhile, eight more people aged over 40 died from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 1,860, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. And 554,211 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

