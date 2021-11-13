Mongolia adds 988 new COVID-19 cases

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday confirmed 988 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 373,375.



The latest confirmed cases were local infections, among whom 680 were reported in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 10 more people aged over 20 died from the virus in the past day, leaving the national death toll at 1,796, the ministry said.

So far, 65.9 per cent of Mongolia's population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 497,200 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

