Mongolia confirms 13 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua]: Thirteen more locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported across Mongolia in the last 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Saturday.



"We conducted 13,773 tests for COVID-19 yesterday, and 13 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, said at a press conference.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,408 with 896 recoveries so far.

The Asian country has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March. (ANI/Xinhua)

