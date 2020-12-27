Mongolia confirms 39 more COVID-19 cases

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia reported 39 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 14,646 tests had been conducted across the country, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Sunday.

Thirty-eight of the new cases were locally transmitted or reported in the capital city of Ulan Bator, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, said at a press conference.



The other one is a Mongolian national who has recently returned home from Europe on a chartered flight, said Ambaselmaa.

The country now has 1,121 confirmed cases, including 678 locally transmitted ones, according to the center.

A total of 711 patients have recovered so far with no deaths reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

