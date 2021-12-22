Mongolia records 328 new COVID-19 cases

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed 328 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 388,872.



Among the latest confirmed cases, 125 were imported from abroad, and most of them are peacekeepers who have recently returned home from South Sudan, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,977.

So far, around 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 870,175 people have had a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

