Mongolia reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia registered four new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which were all imported, the country's Health Ministry confirmed Sunday.



So far, Mongolia has recorded a total of 361 confirmed cases, with 318 recoveries, the ministry said, adding the country has not seen a single coronavirus-related death.

Eight of the remaining 43 patients being treated at the National Center for Communicable Diseases are in severe condition, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

