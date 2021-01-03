Mongolia sees 21 more COVID-19 cases

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Twenty-one more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mongolia in the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 1,263, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Sunday.

"A total of 5,807 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country yesterday and 21 of them were positive. The latest cases were detected in the capital city Ulan Bator," said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, at a press conference.



"The source of some confirmed cases has not yet been identified. It is not ruled out that asymptomatic patients may walk among the public," Ambaselmaa said, urging citizens to stay home, maintain good personal hygiene habits and keep the social distance.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients have recovered from the disease, raising the national recoveries to 869, according to the official.

The Asian country has so far recorded one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

