Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Saturday.



A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were reported in the past 24 hours after 18,487 tests had been conducted across the country, the center said in a statement.

The latest confirmed cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, it added.

The country has so far recorded two COVID-19-related deaths and 909 recoveries. (ANI/Xinhua)

