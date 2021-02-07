Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,023, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Sunday.

"A total of 14,978 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 34 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, said at a daily press conference.



The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, Ambaselmaa said.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 1,463, the center said.

The Asian country has so far recorded four COVID-19-related deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

