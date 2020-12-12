Mongolia's COVID-19 cases top 900

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia recorded seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to 905, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday.

The latest new cases were locally transmitted, the NCCD said in a statement.

A total of 471 locally-transmitted cases have been reported nationwide so far, notably in the capital city of Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi, and Arkhangai.



The first locally-transmitted case in Mongolia was to a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from 21-day mandatory isolation on November 6.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on November 12, expired on December 1. The government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai until December 14.

The country has recorded 384 recoveries so far, with no deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

