Monika Kapil Mohta appointed India's next Ambassador to Switzerland

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Diplomat Monika Kapil Mohta has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Switzerland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Presently, Mohta, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1985 batch, is India's Ambassador to Sweden.

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," said the MEA.

Mohta has served as the Ambassador of India to Poland and Lithuania from July 2011 to January 2015. Prior to that, she served as the Director of The Nehru Centre and Minister (Culture) at the High Commission of India to the United Kingdom from 2006 to 2011.

In the MEA, she has served in many different positions including Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary (Southern Division), Director (Pakistan), Director (Gulf), Director (External Publicity) and Deputy Spokesperson, Director (United Nations).

She has also served at Indian Embassies in France, Nepal and Thailand, and in the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO. (ANI)