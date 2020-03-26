Monitoring safety, well-being of all Indians in Pak, assures embassy as coronavirus tally nears 1100

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 26 (ANI): Indian embassy in Pakistan on Thursday assured it is monitoring the safety and well being of all its nationals amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has infected nearly 1100 people in that country.

In a tweet, the embassy urged the Indian nationals in Pakistan to observe precautions and reach out to the Indian High Commission at the number 03028514549 in case they needed help.

"Indian students currently in Pakistan should observe precautions against #COVID19 and stay safe. They may contact High Commission at 03028514549. We are there to monitor the safety and well-being of all Indians in Pakistan. @MehboobaMufti," the official twitter handle of the Indian Embassy wrote.

Pakistan has reported 1098 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 413 in the southeastern province of Sindh alone, while eight people have died of the infection in the country so far.

Outside of Sindh, the eastern province of Punjab have reported the most cases at 323, Balochistan has reported 131, capital Islamabad 25, while the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 121.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 416,000 people and killed over 18,500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

