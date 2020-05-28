Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE unearthed by ASI in Vietnam temple, informs EAM

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE has been unearthed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar informed on Wednesday.

"Reaffirming a civilisational connect. Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011," said EAM in a tweet.



The Minister termed it 'a great example of India's cultural partnership'. (ANI)

