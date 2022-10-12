Monsoon rains induce floods, landslides in Nepal, claims 35 lives

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 12 (ANI): At least 35 people have lost their lives while dozen are still missing as monsoon rainfall-induced floods and landslides in various parts of Nepal.

One of the worst-hit areas in the Himalayan Nation, Karnali province has recorded 35 deaths within a week whereas a total of 20 people have gone missing in various incidents in 8 districts of the province.

"Except for the Surkhet and Rukum West, all the 8 districts in the province are experiencing troubles due to flooding and landslides," Madhav Prasad Shrestha, Senior Superintendent of Police at the Province Police office told ANI over the phone.

Incessant and heavy rainfall in parts of the nation has resulted in the inundation of residential areas putting the daily lives of people out of gear. Thousands have been forced to leave their homes as the natural calamity left them stranded and hungry.

"There is nothing to eat, no place to sleep or stay. The status of my wife, son and daughter-in-law is unknown, I am completely lost. I am completely helpless," Tika Ram Joshi, a flood victim from Bardiya District told ANI.



Downpour with the activation of monsoon climatic effect in the Himalayan Nation has inundated houses in the Southern plains of Nepal whereas it has swept houses in the Hilly region claiming lives.

Every year in monsoons, Nepal witnesses the loss of hundreds of lives as well as of properties worth millions.

"Flood last year also swept through our residential area and there was no aid from the government. The government has failed to act to save our lives and help us. We are completely helpless and in extreme hardship, as we don't have a place to take shelter," another flood victim Lokraj Dhungana complained.

The government has deployed Nepal Army and Armed Police Force to carry out the search and rescue operation in various parts of the nation. Due to the inclement weather situation, the rescuers have not been able to reach on the ground.

The meteorological forecasting division of the Himalayan Nation has announced that the active monsoon climatic situation would remain activated till the end of October. (ANI)

