India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay K
'Moon Anthem' penned by diplomat-poet Abhay K releases

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 27 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay K, along with celebrated artistes L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy, has released a 'Moon Anthem' on the occasion of Diwali.
The music for the song penned by Abhay has been composed by Subramaniam, while Krishnamurthy has lent her voice to it.
"Diwali calls for good things and celebrations, here's our rendition of Moon Anthem. So happy to announce this so close to the festival. We wish you all a very warm and happy Diwali," said Krishnamurthy on the release of the anthem.
The Moon Anthem comes after the great success of Abhay's Earth Anthem which has been translated into over 50 languages and is widely sung to celebrate Earth Day and World Environment Day.
Abhay K is the author of a memoir and seven collections of poems including The Seduction of Delhi (2014), The Eight-eyed Lord of Kathmandu (2017) and The Prophecy of Brasilia (2018).
His poems have appeared in over 60 international literary journals including Poetry Salzburg Review and Asia Literary Review. He received the SAARC Literary Award 2013 and was nominated for Pushcart Prize in 2013. He is also the editor of poetry anthologies CAPITALS and 100 Great Indian Poems. (ANI)

