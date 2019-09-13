US President Donald Trump (L) and South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in (R) (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (L) and South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in (R) (File photo)

Moon to meet Trump in New York later this month for fresh N Korea talks

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:45 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 13 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his American counterpart Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, later this month, amid hopes of restarting talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.
But the two sides are still in consultations on a detailed timetable for the summit, Moon's office said in a statement cited by Yonhap news agency.
Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the UN session on September 24. He will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders from other countries.
Meanwhile, regarding the Moon-Trump summit, the North Korea issue will be high on the agenda.
"(We) are not at the stage of speaking (to the media) about specific agenda items," Moon's Presidential Office spokesperson, Ko Min-jung said at a press briefing. But she presented what she called a "cautious" view that "giant cogwheels" seem to "have begun to move inch by inch" toward peace on the Korean peninsula.
She cited recent remarks by top North Korea and US officials. North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui proposed resuming working-level talks with Washington in late September.
Many observers have predicted that John Bolton's departure from the position of US National Security Adviser will have a positive effect on their denuclearisation negotiations.
Moon and Trump are also likely to discuss sensitive issues like the trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo and how much South Korea should pay for the presence of US forces on its soil.
Moon and Trump had their previous summit in Seoul on June 30, after which they travelled to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) together. They briefly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom within the DMZ, which serves as the inter-Korean border. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:12 IST

Indian man faces trial in Dubai for stealing mangoes

Dubai [UAE], Sep 13 (ANI): An Indian man working at the Dubai airport is facing trial for stealing two mangoes from the baggage of a traveller.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:16 IST

Unable to curb demonstrations, HK administration lure protestors...

Hong Kong, Sep 13 (ANI): Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritise housing and people's livelihoods to appease deep-rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters started gearing up for fresh demonstrations on late Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:47 IST

Pak deaf to PoK's cries for freedom, says activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan has turned deaf to residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan, who have been calling for freedom against the illegal occupation of the cash-strapped country and its military establishment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:35 IST

Trump to not appoint Pompeo as next NSA

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that he does not plan to make Secretary of State Mike Pompeo his national security adviser.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:14 IST

Don't vape: Trump, Melania tell teen son Barron

Washington D.C. [United States], Sep 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have urged their 13-year-old son Barron to not vape.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:22 IST

Trump wants to meet Kim at 'some point' this year

Washington [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at "some point" this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:05 IST

Pakistan's trade deficit falls by 38 pc in July-August

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan's trade deficit shrank by nearly 38 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal year, driven largely by a decline in imports of non-essential luxury items.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:53 IST

Comoros: Indian envoy Abhay Kumar meets President Azali Assoumani

Moroni [Comoros], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Thursday met Comoros President Azali Assoumani and held discussions over strengthening bilateral relations between New Delhi and Moroni.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:29 IST

Pak PM to meet Trump twice during US visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will have two meetings with President Donald Trump during his US visit later this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:59 IST

UN chief appoints Indian Army veteran Abhijit Guha as head of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (local time) appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Abhijit Guha as the head of the UN mission in Hodeidah, Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:48 IST

After decades of Afghan conflict, Imran Khan regrets Pak's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 13 (ANI): Pakistan should have taken a neutral stance instead of backing America's 'War on Terror' bid against the Soviet rule in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:28 IST

US State Dept to hear on human rights cases in South Asia next month

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 13 (ANI): US State Department announced it's South Asia subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Human Rights in South Asia" next month.

Read More
iocl