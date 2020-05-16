'More power to India-US friendship': PM Modi thanks Trump for ventilators

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump over his announcement of providing ventilators to India and said that the COVID-19 pandemic is being fought "collectively by all of us".

"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it is always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India-US friendship," Modi tweeted in response to a tweet by the US President.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!" Trump had said in a tweet earlier.

Later, speaking to reporters at White House, he reiterated that the US will be sending ventilators to India.

"We are sending quite a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and we are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump said.

Last month, India had allowed the export of millions of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients in America. Trump had lauded Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity". (ANI)

