More than 50,000 vaccinated in Russia, says Health Minister

Moscow [Russia], December 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Fifty-two thousand people have been inoculated against the coronavirus in Russia so far, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.



"At the moment, the portal, which contains information about the people who were vaccinated says there have been 52,000 vaccinated," Murashko said.

In Moscow, 40,000 people have signed up for vaccination, 25,000 have already been inoculated, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

Moscow opened vaccination stations on December 5, other regions soon followed. The vaccination was first made available to medical professionals, social workers, and other at-risk groups. (ANI/Sputnik)

