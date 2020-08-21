Mortar round hits house in Afghanistan's Dasht-e-Archi district, 3 children killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 21 (ANI): As many as three children were killed when a mortar round hit a house in Afghanistan's Dasht-e-Archi district.

The mortar was fired by security forces, but security forces have not confirmed this, a local resident was reported as saying. (ANI)

