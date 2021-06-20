MoS Dhotre to represent India in G20 Education Ministers meet on June 22

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State (MoS) for Education and Electronics and IT, will represent India in the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Education Ministers meet next week.

MoS Dhotre will also attend the joint meeting of G20 Ministers for Education and Labour and Employment on June 22. The two meetings are being held in a blended mode under the Chairmanship of Italy. India will be participating in a virtual mode.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will also participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers meet later this month. The physical meeting is slated to take place in Matera city.



Italy will be the host of the G20 this year which will later hold the leader's summit in the month of October.

Earlier, G20 was held virtually in 2020 under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus of last year's summit was to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus. India is scheduled to host the Group of 20 Summit in 2023, a year later than what was decided earlier. (ANI)

