MoS L Murugan to visit Sri Lanka to participate in Jaffna Cultural Centre's dedication

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will pay a four-day visit to Sri Lanka from February 9-12. During the visit, he will participate in the dedication of the Jaffna Cultural Centre constructed with the Indian government's grant to the people of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Jaffna Cultural Centre in March 2015. During the visit, Murugan will visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of the Indian government's people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka. He will also hold meetings with leaders and stakeholders, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in the press release.

According to the press release, Jaffna Cultural Center is a "magnificent example of India-Sri Lanka development partnership." The centre was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding the cultural infrastructure for the people of the northern province.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the press release further said, "This state-of-the-art facility consists of multiple facilities such as a museum of two floors, an advanced theater style auditorium for more than 600 people, a 11-storeyed learning tower; a public square which could also act as an amphitheater etc."



Earlier on February 4, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan participated in Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Muraleedharan tweeted, "Happy to represent India at 75th Independence Day celebrations of our friendly neighbour Sri Lanka in Colombo This milestone coincides with 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries India is always a dependable partner & a reliable friend of SL."

During his visit, MoS Muraleedharan met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings on 75th Independence Day. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed diverse aspects of the growing bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and India.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Sri Lankan President, Muraleedharan tweeted, "Pleasure to have called on President of Sri Lanka H.E @RW_UNP at Colombo. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi ji on the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka. Discussed diverse aspects of the growing bilateral partnership."

Muraleedharan also met Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and conveyed greetings on their 75th Independence Day. He assured Sri Lankan FM of India's continued commitment to assisting the island nation in its economic recovery. (ANI)

