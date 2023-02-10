MoS L Murugan visits Sri Lanka's Thalaimannar to enhance business exchanges

The center includes a temporary Exhibition Gallery (Air conditioned), an Open exhibition gallery, Gift Shop, Museum Stores and workshops, a 100-seat Conference facility, a cafeteria, Multi-Media Library, Lecture rooms, Studios, and Gallery spaces.

The architecture of JCC has a strong and symbiotic relationship with the adjoining Jaffna Public Library (JPL) building which also provides new public spaces and new iconic landmarks for the City of Jaffna. The design for the Jaffna Cultural Centre (JCC) is based on the twin concepts of "Celebrating the Old and inspiring the New"& "A civic space for shared experiences of art and culture".

The MoU or the Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Jaffna Cultural center was signed on June 9th, 2014. Following its construction, the iconic facility was virtually inaugurated during the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar when he visited Colombo in March 2022, along with the then Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa nearly after two years after its construction.

The Government of India has also agreed to extend maintenance support for a period of five years. Both sides signed an enabling clause to operationalize this commitment in March 2022.

The architects of the Jaffna Cultural Centre (JCC) which is a gift to Sri Lanka from the Government of India were selected via an architectural design competition in 2011. The Construction of the center was started in September 2016 and completed in March 2020. (ANI)