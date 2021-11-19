MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi with Latin America and the Caribbean countries delegates. (Twitter)
MoS Lekhi look forward to greater collaboration between India, Latin America and Caribbean countries

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 20:49 IST


New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday said that she looks forward to greater collaboration in diverse fields of mutual interest between India and Latin America and the Caribbean countries (LAC).

"Pleasure to continue my interactions with Ambassadors of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region. Look forward to greater collaboration in diverse fields of mutual interest between India and LAC countries," tweeted Lekhi.
Earlier on Thursday, MoS had hosted the Ambassadors of LAC countries and discussed strengthening ties between the nations. (ANI)

