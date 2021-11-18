MoS Lekhi meets Ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean region

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi hosted the Ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region and discussed strengthening ties on Thursday.



"Delighted to host the Ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. Had lively and extensive discussions on furthering India's ties with the region with a focus on trade, culture and connectivity," Lekhi tweeted on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Lekhi mentioned that the discussion was regarding strengthening India's relations with the countries in the LAC region. They put special emphasis on trade, culture and connectivity.

Earlier on Thursday, she met the Ambassador of Egypt, Wael Hamed and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and initiatives in different areas. (ANI)

