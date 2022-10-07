MoS Lekhi to lead 6th CICA summit in Kazakhstan, visit Georgia to review bilateral relations

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with both countries, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Georgia and Kazakhstan to review various facets of bilateral cooperation as well as attend the 6th Summit meeting of CICA in Astana.

Minister of State for External Affairs Lekhi will visit Georgia on October 10-11 and Kazakhstan on 12-13 October 2022, a Ministry of External Affairs press release read. This will be the first visit of MoS to Georgia. Bilateral relations with Georgia have intensified after the historic visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last year.

During the visit, MoS will be meeting the Foreign Minister of Georgia, as well as other senior dignitaries to review various facets of bilateral cooperation. She will also be interacting with Indian students in Georgia, who are an important link between the two countries.



MOS will be leading the Indian delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. As one of the founding members of CICA, India has supported CICA's initiatives, including by organizing and participating in various CICA activities, the press release added.

On the sidelines of the CICA Summit, MOS will also have some bilateral meetings with senior dignitaries and Ministers from other participating countries, including Kazakhstan.

India has close and friendly ties with Georgia and Kazakhstan underpinned by cultural and historical linkages. MoS visit comes at an opportune time as India marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with both countries. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India's bilateral relations with these countries. (ANI)

