MoS Muraleedharan discusses bilateral ties with Nigerian Foreign Minister in Abuja

Abuja [Nigeria], August 22 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.

Both the leaders agreed to work together to take the relationship between both the countries deeper and wider.

"Glad to interact with FM of Nigeria H.E. @GeoffreyOnyeama in Abuja, Nigeria. Fondly recalled his visit to India in April this year. Discussed in detail about various aspects of our bilateral relationship and agreed to work together to take the relationship more deeper & wider," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Muraleedharan is on an official visit to Nigeria from August 22-23. He is there to address the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) meeting.

India-Nigeria has always enjoyed close and friendly relations which are deep-rooted and multifaceted. The bilateral trade has been growing steadily and registered a record USD 14.95 billion in 2021-22.



India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly and deep-rooted bilateral relations. India and Nigeria are large developing and democratic countries with multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual societies. India as the largest democracy in the world and Nigeria as the largest in Africa, become natural partners.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries have maintained close contact and supported each other in their fight against the pandemic. The MoS's visit will further the momentum of the high-level exchanges and strengthen cooperation with Nigeria, bilaterally and in the multilateral fora.

MoS Muraleedharan had earlier visited Nigeria in June 2019 to participate in the celebrations of Democracy Day hosted by Nigeria.

Both countries were at the forefront of the international anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggle and closely collaborated in various international fora. High-Level engagements continued to impart momentum to bilateral relations.

The Indian community in Nigeria is estimated to be about 50,000 persons - about 45,000 Indian nationals and about 5,000 Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). (ANI)

