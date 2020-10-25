MoS Muraleedharan inaugurates philately exhibition on 'India and the UN: A Postal History'

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): On the occasion of the 75th United Nations Day, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan inaugurated a philately exhibition on 'India and the UN: A Postal History' on Saturday.

Muraleedharan, who was the chief guest, highlighted India's multifaceted contribution to the work of United Nations over the last seven decades, according to an official release.

Reaffirming India's commitment to the United Nations, he underlined that India looks forward to working with all other nations to reform and revitalise the United Nations during its term at the UN Security Council from 2021-22.



The virtual event was organised by the United Nations in India.

On Friday, the government released a commemorative postage stamp on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. External Affairs S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister was the chief guest at the event on Friday.

"As a founding member of the United Nations, India has invested to United Nations ideals with heart and soul -- right from the crafting of the principles of the UN charter to being in the forefront of keeping peace," he said at the release of the commemorative postage stamp. (ANI)

