MoS Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community in Nigeria, Benin and Chad virtually

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday interacted with the Indian community in Nigeria, Benin and Chad via virtual mode and reassured them of the government's commitment to their welfare.

"Had a fruitful interaction with the Indian community in Nigeria, Benin and Chad, virtually. Reassured them of the government's commitment for their welfare and wellbeing. Appreciated the community's desire to explore avenues for giving back to India," Muraleedharan tweeted.

India is Nigeria's largest trading partner, and Nigeria is India's largest trading partner in Africa. Nigeria is a leading energy security partner of India.



Moreover, India helped Nigeria by supplying vaccines in support of the on-going fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2021, Nigeria had received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. (ANI)





