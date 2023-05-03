MoS Muraleedharan meets Saudi Yoga Committee President in Riyadh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday met Saudi Yoga Committee President Nouf Marwaai in Riyadh and congratulated her for her work.

"Delighted to meet Ms. Nouf Marwaai, President of Saudi Yoga Committee, in Riyadh. She was awarded Padma Shri in 2018 and played a phenomenal role in legalizing and promoting Yoga in Saudi Arabia. Kudos to her for the amazing work," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, he met representatives of yoga and cultural associations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



"Continuing my interactions with Indian community, happy to have met representatives of Yoga & cultural associations in Riyadh," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted on Tuesday.

"Yoga has grown in popularity & pleased to hear how extensively they are being practised in Saudi Arabia," Muraleedharan wrote.

Muraleedharan on Monday reached Riyadh on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia.



The MoS on Tuesday said the Indian community volunteers in Saudi Arabia are strong pillars of strength for the Indian Embassy, providing much-needed supportive roles to Indians including in jail, deportation and death cases.

"Had an opportunity to meet some of them in Riyadh. Appreciate their immaculate service," Muraleedharan tweeted.

The MoS External Affairs on Tuesday also interacted with office bearers of various Indian state associations of Riyadh.

"Held a frank discussion on various matters concerning the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.

"Glad to arrive at beautiful Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on an official visit. The visit is significant as it comes immediately after my trip to Jeddah last week to oversee #OperationKaveri, to which Saudi has been extending outstanding support," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

"Look forward to my interactions with Saudi dignitaries, businesses and wider Indian community in Riyadh and Dammam, Saudi Arabia," he added.

During the visit, Muraleedharan will meet his counterpart minister and interact with the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

