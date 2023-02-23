MoS Muraleedharan meets Zimbabwe's Minister for Energy and Power Development

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday met Zimbabwe's Minister for Energy and Power Development Soda Zhemu in Delhi.

"Happy to receive Minister for Energy and Power Development of the Republic of Zimbabwe @SodaZhemu at my Office. Discussed several areas of India-Zimbabwe relations including our strong development partnership," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

In December, a Parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe led by Speaker of the Parliament, Advocate Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda also came to India and called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President welcomed the team to Rashtrapati Bhavan and noted the long history of connections between India and Zimbabwe. The approximately 9000 persons of Indian descent who live in Zimbabwe are a significant link between our people, said a press release by President's secretariat.

India-Zimbabwe business ties are going well. Trading between India and Zimbabwe is estimated to be worth USD 200 million. About 500 million dollars have been invested in Zimbabwe by Indian businesses.

India has provided five lines of credit to Zimbabwe and has also set up a vocational training centre.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development, Magna Mudyiwa visited India from 2-5 October 2018 to participate in the 1st Assembly of the Solar Alliance. Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, visited India in November 2018 to participate as a Guest of Honour at the second edition of the India Gold and Jewellery Summit held in New Delhi and called on Shri Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan also hosted the 50-member Ethiopian parliamentary delegation led by Chief Government Whip in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Delighted to host the 50-member Ethiopian parliamentary delegation led by Chief Government Whip, H.E Mihretu Shanko Gidi in New Delhi. Good to hear their positive feedback about the training and stay." (ANI)

