MoS Muraleedharan, Singapore's Second Minister for Education Maliki Bin Osman discuss bilateral ties

Singapore, February 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan held discussions on bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest, including on the Indian diaspora, with Singapore's Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Bin Osman on Monday.

"Held productive discussions in Singapore on bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest, including on Indian diaspora, with Dr. Maliki Bin Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education & Foreign Affairs of Singapore," Muraleedharan tweeted on Monday.



Muraleedharan is on an official visit to Melbourne and Perth in Australia and Singapore since February 18. He will end his visit on February 21.





"The visits to Australia and Singapore are in continuation of his visits to Nadi, Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference from 15-17 February 2023 and to Sydney, Australia on 13 February 2023," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The minister on Sunday met Australian Minister for Education, Aboriginal Affairs, Citizenship and Multicultural Interests Tony Buti and Indian-origin Parliamentarians from Western Australia in Perth, discussing opportunities to deepen India-Australia cooperation in education, trade and tourism.

Muraleedharan reached Perth, the capital of Western Australia, on Sunday.

"Had a fruitful discussion with Minister for Education, Aboriginal Affairs, Citizenship & Multicultural Interests Tony Buti & Indian-origin Parliamentarians from Western Australia at Perth. Discussed opportunities to further deepen cooperation in education, trade and tourism," the Union minister of state tweeted.

Muraleedharan on Saturday interacted with the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, appreciating their contributions to multifaceted ties with Australia.

"Delighted to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Melbourne. Appreciate their immense contributions and adding value to our multifaceted ties with Australia," tweeted Muraleedharan. (ANI)

