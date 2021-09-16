MoS Power Krishan Pal Gurjar attends 15th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers meet

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar attended the 15th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting on Thursday and provided a brief status of the Indian energy transition plans, policies, challenges and efforts towards decarbonisation.

According to a release by the Ministry of Power, India confirmed that ASEAN is a region of great importance for us.



"Engagement with ASEAN has been, and will remain, a critical element of India's 'Act East' policy and strategy; Acting East is now a central element in India's Indo-Pacific vision," it said.

The theme of the meeting "We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper", aimed at coordinating efforts of ASEAN countries in pursuing the goal of energy security and energy transition that will benefit the people of our region.

Along with the Gurjar, senior officials from the Ministry of Power attended the meeting. (ANI)

